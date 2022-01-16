CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CVHL remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 170,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,116. CV has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

