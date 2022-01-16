CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 182,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
CVHL remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 170,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,116. CV has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
CV Company Profile
