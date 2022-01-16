Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $264,679.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $213.91 or 0.00497265 BTC on popular exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $264,679.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011269 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00076115 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 119.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,896 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

