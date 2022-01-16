D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 212,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $98.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

