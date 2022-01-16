Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

DDAIF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. Daimler has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.31 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Analysts forecast that Daimler will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

