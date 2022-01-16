Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.
DDAIF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Daimler from €95.00 ($107.95) to €100.00 ($113.64) in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of DDAIF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.93. Daimler has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
