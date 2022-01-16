Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €51.50 ($58.52) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on Danone in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.02 ($69.34).

BN opened at €57.87 ($65.76) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €58.24.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

