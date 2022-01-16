DAOstack Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $189,436.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $189,436.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,178.81 or 1.00127276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00099860 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.25 or 0.00740314 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.