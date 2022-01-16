Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,305,923 shares of company stock valued at $397,526,530. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

