Decentraland Market Capitalization Tops $5.69 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. Decentraland has a market cap of $5.69 billion and $573.97 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00007223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00059414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,886,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,521,635 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

