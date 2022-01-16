Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.07.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

