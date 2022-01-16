Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DAL. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.31 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after purchasing an additional 235,015 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

