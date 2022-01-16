Deutsche Bank AG Buys 630 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.26% of American Outdoor Brands worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 14.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of -0.12. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 2,500 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,218 shares of company stock valued at $115,569. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

