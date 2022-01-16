Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.