Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 165.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,892 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,696,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,217 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

