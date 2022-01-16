Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,037 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

REZI opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

