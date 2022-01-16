Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 32 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 33 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.71.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

