Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target to €160.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($170.45) to €160.00 ($181.82) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.