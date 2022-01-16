Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 189

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 189 ($2.57) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.73).

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 153.95 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 145.25 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.83.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,817.43).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

