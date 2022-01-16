Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

ETR SHL opened at €59.58 ($67.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.95. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.12.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

