Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.30 ($69.66).

ETR SHL opened at €59.58 ($67.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.95. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

