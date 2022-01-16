Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to “Buy”

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,429 ($73.69) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 4,555 ($61.83). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($67.19) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.40) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.66) to GBX 5,540 ($75.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($62.98) to GBX 4,120 ($55.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.54) to GBX 4,700 ($63.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,095 ($69.16).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,457 ($60.50) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,576.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,053 ($55.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($71.02).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

