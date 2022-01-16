Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRNA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

DRNA stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

