DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,396 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 58,535 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after purchasing an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.39.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

