Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Reaches $0.0321 on Top Exchanges

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $857,228.52 and $31,014.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 26,732,428 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

