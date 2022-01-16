DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,584 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,109.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 275.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 349.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.