Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Docebo were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Docebo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 26.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -114.02. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

