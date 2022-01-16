Dogecoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.09 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $23.47 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00340575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000893 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

