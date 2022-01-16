Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.61 and its 200 day moving average is $223.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 27.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 45.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

