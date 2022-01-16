Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.08. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.