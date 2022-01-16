Dominion Energy Inc (DCUE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.81 on March 1st

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

DCUE stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominion Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 187.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

