Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DMZPY stock remained flat at $$39.05 during midday trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.