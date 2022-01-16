Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DMZPY stock remained flat at $$39.05 during midday trading on Friday. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $59.90.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

