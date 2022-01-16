Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $470.00. The stock had previously closed at $481.40, but opened at $458.62. Domino’s Pizza shares last traded at $469.73, with a volume of 3,768 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.92.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

