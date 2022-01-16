Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.07

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.07 and last traded at C$29.07, with a volume of 5160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$945.04 million and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.95.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

