DOS Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DOS Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOS Network has a market cap of $2.13 million and $142,901.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DOS Network has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DOS Network

DOS is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. DOS Network’s official website is dos.network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

