DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NYSE:DV opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

