DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded DoubleVerify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.
NYSE:DV opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.
In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
