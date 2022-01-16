Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $13.06

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $12.68. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 3,256 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after buying an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,295,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after buying an additional 1,060,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

