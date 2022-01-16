E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.09

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 33181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($13.07) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E.On Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

