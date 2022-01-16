Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EFSI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.