Earnbase Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Earnbase has a total market cap of $137,950.65 and approximately $3,353.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00072786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.23 or 0.07764198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00071372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,138.66 or 1.00034174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

Buying and Selling Earnbase

