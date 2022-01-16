easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

ESYJY opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

