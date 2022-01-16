easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut easyJet from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut easyJet from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $900.00.

ESYJY opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

