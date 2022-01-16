ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$9.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

