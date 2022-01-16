ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$9.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
