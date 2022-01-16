Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 51.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $6,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $878,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

