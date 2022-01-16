Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.