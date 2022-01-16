Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the December 15th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Educational Development stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 60,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.99. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Educational Development by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

