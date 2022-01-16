Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $7.81. Educational Development shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 60,489 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.