Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.05

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $7.81. Educational Development shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 60,489 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Educational Development had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 23.27%.
Educational Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDUC)
Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.
