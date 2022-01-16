Efinity Hits Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.65 or 0.07701234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,770.22 or 0.99853908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069603 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

