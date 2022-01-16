Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,325,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $115,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

Shares of ELAT stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.