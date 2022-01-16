Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after buying an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

