Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $437,447.40 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $437,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

