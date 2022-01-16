Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224 in the last three months. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

