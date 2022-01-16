Emercoin (EMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16,664.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $16,664.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,673,107 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.