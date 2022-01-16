Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Shares Down 0.6%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 1,280 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

